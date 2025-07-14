Nvidia CEO Huang to brief media in Beijing on July 16

BEIJING: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will hold a media briefing in Beijing on July 16, an official from the company said on Sunday, marking his second visit to the country after a trip in April where he stressed the importance of the Chinese market.

Since 2022, the US government has imposed restrictions on the export of Nvidia’s most advanced chips to China, citing concerns over potential military applications.

The US also imposed a ban earlier this year on sales of Nvidia’s H20 artificial intelligence chips to the country - which had been Nvidia’s most powerful AI chip cleared for Chinese sales, Reuters reported.

Huang’s latest visit has been closely-watched in both US and China.

A bipartisan pair of US senators on Friday sent a letter to Huang about his China trip, asking him to abstain from meeting with companies that are working with military or intelligence bodies in the People’s Republic of China.

The senators also asked Huang to refrain from meeting with entities named on the United States’ restricted export list.