NTPC’s standalone PAT for H1 FY25 rises 15.20% to `9,160 crore

New Delhi: The Country’s largest power generator, NTPC Ltd, with a present group installed capacity of more than 76 GW, declared unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half-Year ending September 30, 2024 on

Thursday.

NTPC Group generated 220 Billion Units in H1 FY25 as compared to 212 Billion Units in H1 FY24. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in H1 FY25 is 186 billion Units as compared to 179 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 76.31 per cent as against the National Average of 70.63 per cent during H1 FY25.

On a standalone basis, the Total Income of NTPC for H1 FY25 is Rs 86,298 crore as against the corresponding previous period’s total income of Rs 81,199 crore.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for H1 FY25 is Rs 9,160 crore as against Rs 7,951 crore in H1 FY24, registering an increase of 15.20 per cent.

On a consolidated basis, the group’s Total Income for first half of current fiscal is Rs 94,179 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of Rs 88,775 crore.

Profit After Tax (PAT) of the group for first half of FY25 is Rs 10,886 crore as against the corresponding previous period PAT of Rs 9,634 crore, registering an increase of

13 per cent.

The Board of Directors has approved the First interim dividend for FY2024-25 @ 25 per cent of paid-up share capital i.e., Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value of

Rs 10/- each.