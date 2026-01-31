NTPC’s Q3 net profit rises 6% to Rs 4,987 crore

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 & 9M FY26).

On a standalone basis, NTPC recorded a Total Income of Rs 41,673 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 42,303 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Total Income stood at Rs 1,25,695 crore, as against Rs 1,28,601 crore in the corresponding previous period.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q3 FY26 increased to Rs 4,987 crore, compared to Rs 4,711 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 5.85 per cent, on the back of improved operational efficiency.

On a consolidated basis, NTPC Group’s Total Income for 9M FY26 stood at Rs 1,39,388 crore, broadly in line with Rs 1,39,777 crore reported in the corresponding previous period. Group PAT for 9M FY26 rose to Rs 16,931 crore, as against Rs 16,056 crore in 9M FY25, registering a growth of 5.45 per cent.

During 9M FY26, NTPC’s subsidiaries made a strong contribution to the Group’s performance, earning a profit of Rs 2,441 crore, compared to Rs 1,908 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a growth of 28 per cent. NTPC’s share of profit from Joint Ventures also increased to Rs 1,670 crore, as against Rs 1,581 crore in 9M FY25.

Further strengthening its earnings profile, NTPC accounted for dividend income of Rs 1,901 crore during 9M FY26 from its subsidiaries and joint venture companies, compared to Rs 1,309 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Over the last twelve months since Q3 FY25, net standalone capacity addition stood at 1,628 MW, while net group installed capacity increased by 9,039 MW. In addition, 468 MW of capacity was added in January 2026, taking the NTPC Group’s installed capacity to 86,105 MW.

NTPC continues to focus on operational excellence, financial discipline, and portfolio diversification, with an increasing emphasis on non-fossil fuel energy sources, reinforcing its pivotal role in supporting India’s evolving power requirements and long-term energy security.

NTPC’s Board has approved a second interim dividend for FY26 at 27.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital, amounting to Rs 2.75 per equity share with a face value of

