NTPC’s PAT for April-Dec rises 8.07% to `11,524.41 cr

New Delhi: The Country’s largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of 71544 MW, declared unaudited financial results for Q3/9M FY23 on 28 January 2023.

NTPC Group generated 295 Billion Units in 9M FY23 as compared to 265 Billion Units in 9M FY22, an increase of 11 per cent. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in 9M FY23 is 255 Billion Units as compared to 227 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period, registering an increase of 12 per cent.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 74.45 per cent as against the National Average of 63.27 per cent during 9M FY23.

On standalone basis, total income of NTPC for 9M FY23 is Rs 124,685.49 crore as against corresponding previous period total income of Rs 89,314.50 crore, registering an increase of 39.60 per cent. Profit After Tax for 9M FY23 is Rs 11,524.41 crore as against Rs 10,663.69 crore in 9M FY22, registering an increase of 8.07 per cent.

On consolidated basis, total income of the group for 9M FY23 is Rs 133,231.43 crore as against corresponding previous period total income of Rs 97,269.89 crore, registering an increase of 36.97 per cent. Profit After Tax of the group for 9M FY23 is Rs 12,249.80 crore as against corresponding previous period PAT of Rs 11,760.78 crore, registering an increase of 4.16 per cent. The Board of Directors has approved interim dividend for FY23 at 42.50 per cent of paid-up share capital i.e. Rs 4.25 /- per equity share of face value of Rs10/- each.