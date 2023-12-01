NTPC’s coal despatch grows 90% to 23.12 MMT in Nov, output rises 80%

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd has reported a substantial growth of 90 per cent in coal despatch from its captive mines till Nov-end in FY 2023-24, in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year and achieved an impressive coal dispatch of 23.12 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) till November 30 in FY24, compared to 12.17 MMT in FY2022-23.

In addition, the company has also achieved a production of 22.08 MMT till November 30 in FY24, marking a significant 80 per cent increase over the previous year for the same period. This outstanding performance reflects NTPC’s relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation’s energy needs.

Till date, NTPC has produced over 91 MMT of coal from its four operational captive coal mines, i.e. Pakri Barwadih & Chatti-Bariatu Coal Mines in Jharkhand, Dulanga Coal Mine in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and the implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring the safety of the workforce.

NTPC remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable power to the nation.

This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC’s dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India’s energy demands.