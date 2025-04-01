NTPC total generation up 3.88% to 438.6 BU in FY25

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd has achieved remarkable growth in its operational performance during FY25 with a significant increase in total power generation by 3.88 per cent against FY24.

The NTPC Group recorded a total generation of 438.6 billion units (BU) in FY25, surpassing the previous fiscal’s generation of 422.2 BU.

In addition to this, NTPC Group also made substantial strides in expanding its installed capacity. During FY25, the Group successfully added 3,972 MW of capacity, bringing its cumulative installed capacity to around 80 GW by the end of FY25.

Apart from operational capacity of approx. 80 GW, additional 32 GW capacity including 15 GW Renewable capacity is under construction. NTPC is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032.

Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, Waste-to-Energy, Nuclear, Green Hydrogen solutions etc. and participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union Territories.