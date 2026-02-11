NTPC to organise power stations O&M conference from Feb 13 to 15

New Delhi: NTPC Limited will organise the Indian Power Stations Operations and Maintenance Conference (IPS 2026) from February 13 to 15 in Raipur, bringing together key stakeholders from power sector for three days of deliberations, knowledge-sharing and collaboration.



The conference will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik, in the presence of senior officials from the Power ministry and power sector public sector undertakings.

The annual event commemorates the commissioning of NTPC’s first thermal power unit at Singrauli in 1982.

The theme of IPS 2026, “Optimising Thermal Generation with Quality & Reliability,” underscores the continued role of thermal power in ensuring energy security and grid stability as India transitions towards a cleaner and more diversified energy mix.