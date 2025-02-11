NTPC to organise Indian Power Stations O&M Conference at Raipur

New Delhi: NTPC Limited is set to organise the Indian Power Stations O&M Conference (IPS 2025) from February 13 to 15, 2025 in Raipur.

The annual conference commemorates the commissioning of NTPC’s first thermal power unit at Singrauli in 1982— a historic milestone that paved the way for decades of excellence in the power sector.

The event will be inaugurated by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power.

As NTPC celebrates its golden jubilee this year, IPS 2025 promises to be bigger than ever, bringing together industry pioneers, professionals, and experts for engaging discussions, knowledge sharing, and insights.

The theme of IPS 2025, ‘Reliable and Sustainable Generation, Asset Management, and Energy Transition,’ aptly reflects the transitional phase being experienced by power sector today.