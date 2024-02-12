NTPC to host 3-day Indian Power Stations O&M Conference at Raipur

New Delhi: Country’s largest power generation company, NTPC Ltd, will host, Indian Power Stations O&M Conference (IPS 2024) at Raipur from February 13 to 15, 2024.

The conference holds significance, marking the anniversary of the commissioning of the first unit of NTPC Singrauli in 1982, a milestone that paved the way for decades of innovation and excellence in the power sector.

The event will virtually be inaugurated by R K Singh, Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy in presence of other senior officials from Ministry of power and power PSU organisations.

The IPS 2024 aims to bring together industry leaders to engage in discussions centred on the theme, “O&M Practices for Safe, Reliable & Cost-Effective Power Generation”.

With an impressive participation of over 500 delegates from both domestic and international power sectors, this edition of IPS will feature a total of 93 technical papers, with 82 presented in person and 11 virtually by esteemed international authors providing insights into technologies and innovations in the power sector.

The Techno Galaxy Exhibition 2024, a highlight of the conference that will showcase stalls and products from more than 40 manufacturers.

From energy-efficient technologies to streamlined workflows, the O&M Conference 2024 will unveil innovative strategies for enhancing Safety, Reliability & Cost-effective Power Generation.