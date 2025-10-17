NTPC to help set up National Level Archery Academy in Nava Raipur

New Delhi: NTPC under its CSR has come forward to set up National Level Archery Academy at Nava Raipur with financial grant of Rs 68.20 crore under CSR.

At a programme held at NTPC Naya Raipur Office on October 17, 2025, the Tripartite Agreement for setting up of National Level Archery Academy was signed by Diwakar Kaushik, RED (WR-II) & CEO (NSPCL) from NTPC; Chandan Kumar (IAS), CEO, Naya Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran (NRANVP) and Tanuja Salam (IAS), Director, Sports and Youth Welfare Deptt, Chhattisgarh Govt in the presence of senior officials from NTPC and State Govt.

To be set up at Sector-3 near International Cricket Stadium, Village Parsada, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar, the Archery academy spreads over 13.47 Acres of land.

The major facilities of the academy include Outdoor Archery Ranges of 30-lane, Air-Conditioned Indoor Archery facility, High Performance Centre, Hostel for Players, Staff Residences, besides provision of Archery Equipment, Shooting Video Analysis System, Digital Scoreboard, Spectator Seating, 30 Mtr. High Mast Lighting, Solar Panels for Buildings and Parking Areas, Signages, Fountains, Sculpture Work, etc.

Besides the National Level Archery Academy at Naya Raipur, NTPC is also extending financial support of Rs 20.53 crore for Grassroot Archery Academy to be set up at Tehsil Shanna in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh.