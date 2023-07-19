NTPC teams emerge as winners in Asian Mgmt Games 2023

NTPC team has once again proven its mettle on the global stage by clinching top honours in the Asian Management Games 2023. The event was jointly conducted by the Macau Management Association (MMA) and All India Management Association (AIMA). The games were organised online from May 12 to July 11, 2023, featuring top teams from across Asia.

The team from NTPC Vindhyachal, comprising Al Mohammed Idris K S (Senior Manager-Operations), Senkguttuvan P J (Senior Manager-Operations), and Durga Sampath Kumar (Manager-C & I Maintenance), achieved the title of champions in the Asian Management Games 2023.

Furthermore, the team consisting of Rahul Kudigrama (Senior Manager-PE Electrical, CC-EOC), Guhan M R (Manager-Engineering, Nuclear Cell, CC-EOC), and Yoginderkumar J (Senior Manager-Operations, Vallur), secured the position of first runners-up.