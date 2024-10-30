NTPC sets up Agri-waste based 10 TPD Torrefaction and Pelletization Plant

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd's R&D arm, NETRA, in collaboration with LWP Biocoal LLP, a Government of India-registered startup, has developed and set up a 10 TPD Integrated Torrefaction and Pelletization Plant to showcase indigenous technology and promote the production of torrefied pellets in India. Notably, biomass co-firing, using agricultural residue as a carbon-neutral fuel, is recognized by the UNFCCC as an effective method for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In May 2021, the Ministry of Power launched the ‘National Mission on Use of Biomass’ in Coal-Based Thermal Power Plants, and NTPC has since been actively co-firing non-torrefied biomass in pulverised coal (PC) boilers. Achieving a maximum of 10 per cent co-firing by weight with non-torrefied biomass pellets thus far, NTPC has managed this without retrofitting. However, to enable large-scale biomass integration, torrefaction and pelletization are crucial, as torrefied pellets offer higher energy density and coal-like properties. This development also presents a significant opportunity for NTPC Green Energy Ltd in the renewable energy sector.