NTPC rolls out state-of-art CO2 Battery at NTPC Kudgi

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power utility, proudly announces the launch of CO2 battery energy storage technology—a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainable and innovative energy solutions. This project is undertaken by NETRA, the R&D wing of NTPC, and will be executed in collaboration with M/s Triveni Turbine Limited and M/s Energy Dome, Italy.

CO2 Battery with an ‘Energy Capacity’ of 160 MWHr shall be setup at NTPC Kudgi. This project forms part of NTPC's broader strategy to diversify its energy portfolio and increase renewable power generation within its total capacity. Additionally, the CO2 Battery aligns with the Government of India's ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. Unlike BESS, which is based on electrochemistry, CO2 Battery is based specialized electro-mechanical turbomachinery. It operates on ‘Closed Brayton Thermodynamic Cycle’ with anhydrous CO2 as the process fluid. Electricity is ‘charged’ and ‘discharged’ by manipulating ‘physical parameters’ of CO2 from vapor to liquid stage and vice-a-versa.

Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director – NTPC, said: “This is a landmark development in the domain of ‘Long Duration Energy Storage’ (LDES). NTPC is proud to be in the technology forefront and setup the ‘CO2 Battery’ at its Kudgi station. With several advantages viz very long lifetime (>25 year), no need of critical minerals viz Lithium, Cobalt, topography agnostic, and minimal performance degradation. Successful demonstration of this technology shall open new vistas in the field of ‘Electrical Energy Storage’.”

Claudio Spadacini, Founder & CEO, Energy Dome further added that the CO2 Battery will further advance NTPC’s decarbonization goals and round-the-clock (RTC) power delivery while strengthening India’s local supply chain through domestic sourcing.