NTPC REL declares commercial ops of its 1st 50 MW wind project

New Delhi: NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has on Saturday declared commercial operation of its first wind project of 50 MW at Dayapar in Gujarat, taking the group installed capacity to 74874 MW.

With this, the total RE operational capacity of NTPC Group now stands at 3364 MW. This is also the first capacity in India declared commercial under new IEGC code and GNA Regime.

NTPC REL was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC on October 7, 2020 to accelerate RE capacity addition of NTPC.

Dayapar Wind is the first project of NTPC REL and apart from this, there are 15 other RE projects under different stages of execution totalling 6210 MW. Also, Dayapar Wind Complex, when fully commissioned shall be adding 450 MW to NTPC’s existing 100 MW wind portfolio. NTPC REL in addition to solar and wind capacity, is also investing in Green Hydrogen technologies. Based on green hydrogen storage and microgrid principle, it is setting up a large capacity in Ladakh.

NGEL, another wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has commissioned RE capacity of 2711 MW and is setting up 2 solar projects including 40 MW Solar at Ayodhya, UP and a Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh. As part of long-term growth plan and sustainability, NTPC targets to have 60 GW Renewable Energy capacity by 2032.