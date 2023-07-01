NTPC records remarkable growth in coal production and despatch

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd., India’s leading integrated power producer, has reported a substantial growth of 99 per cent in coal production from its captive mines during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The company achieved an impressive coal production of 8.48 million metric tonnes (MMT) during Q1 FY24, as compared to 4.27 MMT in Q1 FY23.

In addition, NTPC has also achieved a coal despatch of 8.82 MMT in Q1 FY24, marking a significant 112% increase over the previous year for the same period. This outstanding performance reflects NTPC’s relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation’s energy needs.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies.

These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and the implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems. These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring the safety of the workforce.

NTPC remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable power to the nation. This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC’s dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India’s energy demands.

The company will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further enhance its performance and support the nation’s energy goals.