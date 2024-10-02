NTPC records 219.94 BU generation in H1 FY25

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power utility, recorded a generation of 219.94 billion units (BU) in H1 of FY25, at a growth of 3.91 per cent against corresponding period of previous year.

NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF) of 76.3 per cent during Apr-Sept 2024.

NTPC has significantly ramped up its power generation, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of electricity as the nation’s electricity demand continues to soar to newer peaks.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar (both ground mounted and floating solar), and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.