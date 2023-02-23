NTPC ranked No. 1 IPP Globally by S&P Platts

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has been ranked No.1 Independent Power Producers and Energy Traders Globally in The S&P Global Commodity Insights Top 250 Global Energy Company Rankings®-2022.

NTPC is not just India’s largest power producer; it is one of the key pillars sustaining India’s economic growth and development.

With a share of 17 per cent of the installed capacity, NTPC currently contributes 24 per cent of the total electricity produced in India. NTPC’s goal has always been to deliver power that is economical, efficient, and ecologically sustainable.

To meet this objective, it offers a diversified energy mix comprising gas, wind, solar, hydro, floating solar and coal.

By 2032, NTPC is targeting non-fossil fuel-based capacity to make up nearly 50 per cent of the company’s portfolio, which includes renewable energy capacity of 60 giga watt and total portfolio of 130 giga watt.

In terms of scale, efficiency, and energy generation from cleaner and greener sources, the company leads the India’s energy transition. It has teamed with NITI Aayog for the Net Energy Zero effort.