NTPC profit rises 11% to `6,108.46 cr in Q1

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 11 per cent to Rs 6,108.46 crore in June quarter.

NTPC, the country’s largest power generation company, had recorded a net profit of Rs 5,506.07 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company’s revenues from operations came down to Rs 47,065.36 crore in the first quarter from Rs 48,528.88 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, other income increased to Rs 755.75 crore from Rs 452.80 crore year-on-year.

Total expenses were at Rs 42,539.94 crore as against Rs 41,844.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

However, NTPC brought down its fuel cost (a major component in power generation) to Rs 24,973.04 crore from Rs 27,844.82 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 2025 included Rs 2,331.44 crore on account of sale of energy through trading.

Sale of energy through trading also includes exports amounting to Rs 226.34 crore to Nepal and Bangladesh by NWN Ltd., a subsidiary of the company.

Meanwhile, the company’s board has approved the re-appointment of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman & Managing Director of NTPC Limited.

Singh has been appointed as Additional Director and designated as CMD with effect from August 1, 2025 till July 31, 2026 or “till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent or until further orders”, NTPC said.

The proposal remains subject to approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company’s board in a meeting held on May 24, also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.35 per share for FY25 and has fixed September 4, 2025 as the record date for ascertaining the illegibility of shareholders.

Once approved, the payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or after September 25. NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India’s largest power generation company, through conventional and renewable sources.