NTPC power generation rises nearly 12% to 295 BU in April-December 2022

New Delhi: State-owned energy giant NTPC's power generation grew 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 295.4 billion units (BU) in April-December this fiscal, registering a growth of 11.6 per cent compared to the same period the previous year, a company statement said.

On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, a 16.1 per cent year-on-year rise.

Its coal-based thermal power plants registered a PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 73.7 per cent for 9 months in FY23 (April-December 2022) compared to 68.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

NTPC's captive coal production remained at 14.6 MMT in the said period, with 51 per cent year-on-year growth.

NTPC group's installed capacity is 7,0824 MW. Recently, the company has crossed 3 GW of renewable capacity.