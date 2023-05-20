NTPC posts Profit After Tax of Rs 17,197 crore for FY2022-23

New Delhi: The Country’s largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of 72,304 MW, has declared the financial results for FY23 on 19 May 2023.

NTPC Group recorded the highest ever annual generation of 399 Billion Units in FY23 as compared to 361 Billion Units in FY22, an increase of 11 per cent. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in FY23 is 344 Billion Units as compared to 310 Billion Units in the previous year, registering an increase of 11 per cent.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 75.90 per cent as against the National Average of 64.21 per cent during FY23.

On standalone basis, Total Income of NTPC for FY23 was Rs 167,724 crore as against previous year Total Income of Rs 124,750 crore, registering an increase of 34.45 per cent. Profit After Tax for FY23 was Rs 17,197 crore as against Rs 16,282 crore in FY22, registering an increase of 5.62 per cent.

On consolidated basis, Total Income of the group for FY23 was Rs 177,977 crore as against previous year Total Income of Rs 134,994 crore, registering an increase of 31.84 per cent. Profit After Tax of the group for FY23 was Rs 17,121 crore as against corresponding previous year PAT of Rs 16,960 crore.

The Board of Directors of NTPC Ltd. have recommended a final dividend @ 30 per cent of paid-up share capital i.e. Rs 3/- per equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each for FY23, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.

The Company had paid an Interim Dividend @ 42.50 per cent of paid-up share capital i.e. Rs 4.25 per equity share in February 2023.

This is the 30th consecutive year of dividend payment by the Company.