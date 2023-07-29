NTPC posts PAT of `4,066 crore in Q1 FY24

The Country’s largest power generator - NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of more than 73 GW, declared unaudited financial results for June quarter of FY24 on Saturday.

On standalone basis, the Total Income of NTPC for Q1 FY24 is Rs 39,681 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of Rs 40,726 crore.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1 FY24 is Rs 4,066 crore as against Rs 3,717 crore in Q1 FY23, registering an increase of 9.39 per cent.

On consolidated basis, the Total Income of the group for Q1 FY24 is Rs 43,390 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of Rs 43,561 crore.

Profit After Tax (PAT) of the group for Q1 FY24 is Rs 4,907 crore as against the corresponding previous period

PAT of Rs 3,978 crore, registering an increase of 23.36 per cent.

NTPC Group generated 103.98 Billion Units in Q1 FY24 as compared to 104.42 Billion Units in Q1 FY23.

NTPC’s standalone gross generation in Q1 FY24 is 88.55 billion Units as compared to 90.49 Billion Units in the corresponding previous

period.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 77.43 per cent as against the National Average of 70.38 per cent during Q1 FY24