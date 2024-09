New Delhi: NTPC Ltdpaid the final dividend of Rs 3,151 crore on September 11th for the financial year 2023-24, representing 32.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company. It is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 2,182 crore and a second interim dividend of Rs 2,182 crore paid in November 2023 and

February 2024.