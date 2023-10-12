NTPC only Indian PSU in Forbes ‘World’s Best Employers 2023’ list

New Delhi: India’s largest integrated energy conglomerate, NTPC Limited, has been recognised as one of the “World’s Best Employers 2023” in the Forbes World’s Best Employers list 2023 released on October 10, 2023.

It ranked 261st out of top 700 companies in the World ranking and is the only Indian PSU to figure in the list. This is a testimony that the people practices at NTPC are at par with the top companies in the world.

Every year Forbes publishes the World’s Best Employers List through independent market research to identify top 700 companies which offer exciting working and a positive environment, opportunities for training and career advancement, employee benefits, employee centric and workplace diversity. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to create the seventh annual list of the World’s Best Employers this year.

This recognises NTPC’s progressive and “People before PLF” approach, excellence in development and management of its Human Resources through continuous process improvement, creating a caring, learning and engaging workplace, employee well-being and care and creating a meaningful, collaborative employee experience by putting the needs of employees first and adopting people practices aligned strategically to business needs.