NTPC, NHAI to transform roads with ash utilisation

New Delhi: In a game-changing partnership, NTPC and NHAI are set to enhance India’s infrastructure by utilising ash from thermal power Plants in road construction.

NTPC’s Rs 3,000 Crore contract through GeM solidifies their commitment to eco-friendly, durable roads.

Approximately 70 per cent of NHAI’s road construction Ash will be sourced from NTPC, exemplifying a shared vision for sustainable progress.

NTPC’s Ash Utilisation initiatives showcase how industrial by-products can drive economic growth while prioritising environmental responsibility.