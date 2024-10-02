NTPC Mining coal output rises 20% to over 19 MMT in H1 FY25

New Delhi: NTPC Mining delivers stellar performance in H1 of FY2024-25 by producing over 19 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of coal registering YoY growth of 20 per cent and has dispatched 19.7 MMT of coal to NTPC’s power stations with a growth of around 16 per cent compared to last financial year.

NTPC Coal Mining has consistently exceeded its production targets, reinforcing its position as a key player in captive coal mining sector.

Till date, NTPC Mining has produced more than 123 MMT and has despatched more than 121 MMT of coal from its five operational captive coal mines namely Pakri Barwadih, Kerandari & Chatti Bariatu located in Jharkhand, Dulanga in Odisha and Talaipalli in Chhattisgarh ensuring fuel security for thermal power stations of NTPC.

This outstanding performance reflects NTPC’s relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the country’s energy requirements.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies.

NTPC remains committed to deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable power to the nation.