NTPC logs nearly 12% growth in power generation in April-Feb this fiscal year

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said that it has logged nearly 12 per cent growth in electricity generation to 364.2 billion units in April-February period this fiscal compared to year ago.

"NTPC Ltd registered 11.92 per cent growth in generation i.e. 364.2 BU in FY23 till February month, compared to the country's generation growth of 9.56 per cent," a company statement said.

NTPC continues to demonstrate an increasing trend in coal production from its captive mines. It stated that the NTPC Captive Coal production stood 2.6 Million Metric tonnes(MMT) whereas the despatch stood 2.5 MMT, thus registered a robust growth of 80 per per cent and 87 per cent respectively, in February vis- -vis previous corresponding year. On a cumulative basis, the coal production crossed 20 MMT in FY23, it stated.

NTPC has taken various steps to augment the coal production from its coal mines. The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators has allowed the operational mines to increase their production, it stated.

The NTPC Group (along with subsidiaries and joint ventures) installed capacity stands 71,594 MW.