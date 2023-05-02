NTPC logs growth of 148% in coal output from captive mines

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd., India’s largest integrated power producer has registered a growth of 148 per cent coal production from its captive mines as compared to production registered in April 2022. NTPC recorded 2.75 Million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal production during the month of April 2023 as compared to 1.11MMT recorded for the month of April 2022.



India’s largest power producer achieved highest-ever monthly coal despatch of 2.95 MMT in April 2023, 140 per cent increase on coal despatch volumes of 1.23 MMT achieved in the month of April 2022

NTPC recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23, witnessing a 65 per cent growth against 14.02 million tonnes a year ago from its four operational coal mines -NTPC Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), NTPC Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), NTPC Dulanga (Odisha) and NTPC Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh).

The implementation of digitised initiatives by the coal mining teams has helped raise the bar in operational excellence in the mining operations. The improved processes have helped in enhancing safety in mining operations and has also led to the implementation of e-SMP, a digitalized safety management plan and a mobile app for safety, Sachetan. NTPC Group installed capacity stands at 71,644MW.