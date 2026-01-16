NTPC Limited recognised as a Top Employer for 2026 in India

New Delhi: The 2026 Top Employers have been announced and NTPC Limited has been recognised as a Top Employer in India for 2026 by the Top Employers Institute.

The certification demonstrates NTPC’s ability to create a high-performing workplace through data-driven people strategies, independent validation, and a clear focus on practices that drive business performance, employee engagement and growth.

This is the 4th consecutive year that NTPC has been certified as a Top Employer in India by the Top Employers Institute.

Active in 131 countries/regions, Top Employers Institute is the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking and advisory.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

NTPC completed the HR Best Practices Survey, validation and audit process of the Top Employers Institute Certification programme and achieved successful Top Employers status. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases NTPC’s dedication to a better world of work which is exhibited through its “People before PLF (Plant Load Factor)” approach and progressive HR policies, leadership and people practice which contribute towards the achievement of the organisational goals, creating positive organisational outcomes and enhanced employee engagement.