NTPC launches 6th edition of Girl Empowerment Mission

New Delhi: India’s largest integrated power utility, NTPC Ltd has commenced sixth edition of its flagship CSR initiative -Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) for the Summer Workshop 2025 across 41 stations.

Building on the success of previous years, this edition of GEM will provide residential workshop to over 2600 young girls from underprivileged communities living in the vicinity of NTPC’s power stations across 17 states. At the conclusion of the program, around 10 per cent of the total participants will be absorbed into NTPC-run schools, where NTPC will support their high school education.

The month-long program conducted during the summer holidays aims to provide these girls with holistic development opportunities.

The curriculum includes both basic academics in Hindi / local language, English, Mathematics, Environmental Science, basic exposure to computers and practical sessions including English communication, computer literacy, yoga, health, hygiene, safety, fitness, dance, theatre, sports and public speaking. In addition, the participants will also go for industrial visits. Motivational lectures will be delivered by inspiring dignitaries in different spheres of life.

The primary objective of the GEM initiative is to build confidence and create an environment that supports the learning and development of essential life skills among girls from underprivileged communities.