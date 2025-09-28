NTPC lauds Sheetal Devi on becoming India’s 1st-ever individual Para Archery World Champion

New Delhi: NTPC congratulates Sheetal Devi on achieving the historic feat of becoming India’s first-ever individual Para Archery World Champion.

This rare and historic feat by Sheetal Devi is a proud moment for India and an inspiration for thousands across the globe to overcome challenges and emerge triumphant. She secured gold medal in the Compound Women’s Individual category at the World Archery Para Championships 2025 held in Gwangju, South Korea. This landmark achievement stands as a testament to her extraordinary talent, perseverance and determination, serving as an inspiration to millions.

NTPC Limited takes immense pride in its association with the Archery Association of India (AAI) and its continued commitment to nurturing and promoting archery across the nation. NTPC has been supporting the growth of the sport since 2018, reinforcing its vision of nation-building by empowering youth, fostering sporting excellence and strengthening India’s presence on the global sporting stage.

As part of this commitment, NTPC recently signed a renewed agreement with the Archery Association of India to extend financial support of Rs 2,420 lakh over the next four years for the promotion and development of archery across the country. Through this partnership, NTPC’s support will facilitate the conduct of National Ranking Archery Tournaments (NRATs), National Archery Championships (NACs), Para National Archery Championships (PNACs) and the provision of kits and uniforms for the Indian Archery Teams participating in international tournaments. This collaboration underlines NTPC’s dedication to advancing India’s sporting ecosystem and enabling athletes to achieve global recognition through sustained support and infrastructure d

evelopment.