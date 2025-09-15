NTPC included in TIME World’s Best 1000 Cos list

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power utility, has been included in the TIME World’s Best 1000 Companies 2025 list, announced on 10th September 2025. The list identifies the top 1000 companies worldwide based on a comprehensive evaluation.

The recognition is the result of an extensive analysis conducted across three critical dimensions, such as employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency (ESG). Companies achieving the highest scores across these parameters were honoured in the prestigious list.

Guided by its vision to become the world’s leading power company, NTPC is playing a pivotal role in advancing India’s growth and energy transition. The organization provides reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly power solutions, driven by innovation and agility. This recognition reinforces NTPC’s belief that power generation must progress in alignment with social and environmental responsibility.

The accolade also underlines NTPC’s distinctive “People before PLF (Plant Load Factor)” philosophy, which places employee well-being and development at the heart of its operations. By fostering a caring, inclusive, and future-ready workplace, NTPC continues to set benchmarks in business excellence, innovation, and human resource leadership.

This global recognition stands as a testament to NTPC’s commitment to excellence and its emergence as a formidable force on the international stage. It reflects the dedication, passion, and collective efforts of the NTPC family, united by a shared vision of progress and performance.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing one-fourth of the India’s power requirements and has an installed capacity of 83 GW, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity. The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, strengthening India’s Net Zero goals.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.

Along with power generation, NTPC has ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions. It has also participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union Territories.