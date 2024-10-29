NTPC & IIP develop Indigenous Catalyst for Methanol production from Flue Gas CO2

New Delhi: CO2 mitigation is one of critical challenge being faced by fossil fired power plant. Therefore, capturing CO2 from the flue gas and converting it to valuable fuel & chemicals is in focus, globally.

NETRA, the R&D wing of NTPC, has developed Indigenous Catalyst for Hydrogenation of CO2 to Methanol in collaboration with Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun. A catalyst is an essential component for any chemical synthesis. After characterization of catalyst, long duration quantitative & qualitative performance assessment of catalyst is being carried out in a specially designed 10 Kg/day methanol pilot plant. Here, 1 mole CO2 and 3 moles of H2 passed through fix bed down flow reactor. The purity of methanol produced by this catalyst is more than 99 per cent.

NTPC has taken significant strides in setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the energy sector. NTPC Green Energy Ltd is aggressively pursuing initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, in line with global climate action targets and India’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.