NTPC has set global operational benchmarks in sustainable power generation, says Power Min

New Delhi: “India is committed to providing reliable and affordable power supply to people while keeping environmental concerns as the core priority”, said R K Singh, Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy on Monday during the inaugural ceremony of the three-day international O&M conference, the Indian Power Stations 2023 being organised by NTPC Limited at Raipur in Chhatisgarh.

While addressing the audience he further lauded NTPC Limited’s accomplishment by saying,” NTPC Limited has set global operational benchmarks in terms of its performance, culture, and progress.” The three-day conference or IPS 2023 is being organised from February 13-15 on “Strategies for reliable and sustainable power generation in changing energy scenario” being the theme for this year.

Day 1 began with the inauguration of the Conference and Technogalaxy exhibition followed by technical sessions of the O&M Conference and interaction with vendors at the exhibition. Continuing the same on Day 2, there will be a concluding session for NTPC delegates. Day 3 will include Technogalaxy and interaction with vendors in exhibition stalls followed by the presentation of vendors.

NTPC Vindhyachal achieved the distinction of crossing 600 + BE score and received the coveted Overall Excellence award. Since the IPS conference was withheld in the past two years due to the Covid pandemic, this year, the laurels for the stations recognized for Overall Excellence for Years 20-21 and 21-22 assessment years were bagged by NTPC Singrauli and NTPC Rihand respectively. The Overall Excellence for assessment year 22-23 - Special recognition by jury - was awarded to NTPC Solapur. The awards were received by the BUH of the Respective stations along with the Regional Executive Directors. NTPC Korba received the First Runner-Up award, and NTPC Talcher Kaniha received the Second Runner-Up award.