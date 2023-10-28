NTPC H1 FY24 consolidated PAT up 30% to Rs 9,634 cr

New Delhi: The Country’s largest power generator - NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of almost 74 GW, declared unaudited financial results for Quarter and Half-Year ending on September 30, 2023 on Saturday.

NTPC Group generated 212 Billion Units in H1 FY24 as compared to 204 Billion Units in H1 FY23. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in H1 FY24 is 179 billion Units as compared to 176 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 76.62 per cent as against the National Average of 68.75 per cent during H1 FY24.

On consolidated basis, the Total Income of the group for H1 FY24 is Rs 88,775 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of Rs 88,242 crore.

Profit After Tax (PAT) of the group for H1 FY24 is Rs 9,634 crore as against the corresponding previous period PAT of Rs 7,396 crore, registering an increase of 30 per cent.

On standalone basis, the Total Income of NTPC for H1 FY24 is Rs 81,199 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of Rs 82,537 crore.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for H1 FY24 is Rs 7,951 crore as against Rs 7,048 crore in H1 FY23, registering an increase of 13 per cent.

This increase is largely attributable to capacity addition and higher station availability.

The Board of Directors has approved First interim dividend for FY24 @ 22.5 per cent of paid-up share capital i.e. Rs2.25 per equity share of face value of Rs10/- each.