New Delhi: Country’s largest power generator, NTPC group capacity crosses 71 GW with successful completion of the trial operation of first unit of 660 MW North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, Jharkhand (3x660 MW).

The project has been envisaged with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) which has 1/3rd water footprint as compared to Water Cooled Condenser (WCC). The project will provide affordable power to the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha and has a coal source within a 10-kilometer radius (Pit head).

The foundation for this NTPC project in Jharkhand was laid by the then-honorable Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This plant is based on one of the most efficient Supercritical Technology. With this addition, the total installed capacity of NTPC has become 71,544 MW.