NTPC Group achieves milestone with an installed capacity of 73,024 MW

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, State-owned NTPC, India’s leading integrated power producer, has reached an impressive installed capacity of 73,024 MW, informed on Friday. This remarkable milestone follows the successful commissioning of Unit-2, a 660 MW capacity, at Stage-I of the Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

NTPC’s latest accomplishment demonstrates the company’s unwavering commitment to providing reliable and affordable power to the nation. “The installed capacity of NTPC Limited now stands at 57,038 MW, while the NTPC Group’s cumulative installed capacity has reached an impressive 73,024 MW. Such substantial capacity positions NTPC as a key player in meeting India’s growing energy demands,” an official statement mentioned.

In the coming times, NTPC aims to achieve a renewable energy capacity of 60,000 MW by the year 2032. This commitment aligns with the company’s dedication to promoting sustainable practices and embracing clean energy technologies. By diversifying its portfolio with thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC aims to ensure a greener and more sustainable future for the country.

As India’s largest integrated power utility, NTPC plays a pivotal role in meeting the nation’s power requirements. The company contributes a quarter of India’s total power demand, highlighting its substantial impact on the energy sector. With a strong focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability, NTPC continuously strives to deliver uninterrupted electricity to the nation.