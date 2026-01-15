NTPC Green Energy to form 50:50 JV with GAIL for setting up RE projects

New Delhi: State-owned NTPC Green Energy on Thursday said its board has given a go-ahead for the formation of 50:50 joint venture with GAIL (India) Ltd for development of renewable energy projects.

“Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 15th January 2026, has inter-alia approved the Joint Venture Agreement for incorporation of a 50:50 Joint Venture Company (JVC) with GAIL (India) Ltd for undertaking Renewable Energy Projects, subject to approval of Ministry of Power, DIPAM and/or other statutory authorities as applicable,” a regulatory filing said.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a subsidiary of state-owned power giant NTPC.

NGEL is an umbrella company for green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes and aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC’s green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 GW by FY32.