NTPC Green Energy Limited Group crosses 10 GW installed capacity

New Delhi: The NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) Group has crossed the landmark of 10 GW installed capacity, reaching 10,076 MW as of March 31, following the declaration of commercial operation of 78.02 MW under the NTPC REL (a wholly owned subsidiary of NGEL) Khavda-I RE Project and 90 MW under the Khavda-II Project.

The group added an impressive 4,175 MW during FY 2025–26, including 2,065 MW in the January–March quarter alone. With the latest additions, Khavda-I has reached its full capacity of 1,255 MW, while Khavda-II stands at 1,005 MW out of a planned 1,200 MW.

Together, the Khavda Renewable Energy Park now contributes 2,560 MW, all commissioned within the current financial year, reinforcing NGEL’s push towards a cleaner and sustainable energy

future.