NTPC exploring int’l tie-ups to push its nuclear ambitions

New Delhi: NTPC is exploring multiple international collaborations in the area of technology and fuel to push its nuclear ambitions to diversify energy generation.

NTPC is looking to set up around 30 GW of company-owned nuclear projects across various locations in the country in line with the government’s ambition of having 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.

Sources said the company is eyeing 2 GW of nuclear capacity as early as 2032.

For technology, NTPC has entered into non-disclosure agreements with global energy players Rosatom and EDF to explore collaboration on deploying large pressurised water reactor projects in India, they said. Besides, NTPC and Holtec International are exploring the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) in future nuclear projects.

SMRs offer potential advantages in terms of modular construction, enhanced safety features, and suitability for phased deployment. The company is also evaluating a minority equity investment in US-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE), as a strategic early stage investment, subject to completion of necessary due diligence and receipt of requisite statutory and regulatory approvals.

CCTE has developed a patented thorium and enriched uranium nuclear fuel called ANEEL and has claimed the fuel to be compatible with existing pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR)/ Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactors.

Meanwhile, NTPC is actively evaluating land options in states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, among others for nuclear sites. It will finalize the locations after seeking an approval from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. Established in 1975 as a thermal power generator, NTPC Ltd has steadily expanded and diversified into new energy sources.

According to the NTPC website, the company has an installed capacity of over 85,000 MW at group-level, spanning coal, gas/liquid fuel, hydro and solar power. At present, NTPC is setting up a nuclear project in a joint venture with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd in Rajasthan at an investment of about Rs 42,000 crore.

The company has accelerated nuclear plans with legislative changes made recently to attract investments into this space.