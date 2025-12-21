NTPC Electron Quiz

NTPC concluded the National Finale of the Electron Quiz 2025 on December 19 at NTPC’s Power Management Institute (PMI), Noida. The team from IIT Kanpur, comprising Aditya Padhi and Sparsh Pradeep Jain, emerged as the champions of Electron Quiz 2025 winning the prize money of Rs 1 Lakh. The first runner-up position was secured by Prashant Singh Chauhan and Nishchay Shopurkar from IIM Lucknow, winning the prize amount of Rs 60,000, while Kumar Kirti and Sivadharshan S from IIM Calcutta finished as the second runner-up, winning a cash prize of Rs 40,000. The event was graced by Anil Kumar Jadli, Director (HR), NTPC