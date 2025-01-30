NTPC Electron Quiz 2025 to ignite talent across the country

New Delhi: Celebrating its 50th year of excellence, NTPC has announced the Electron Quiz 2025, scheduled to run from February 1 to 28, 2025.

This year’s quiz has been expanded to nine regional locations, underscoring NTPC’s commitment to fostering talent and engaging with India’s brightest minds.

The regional rounds will be held from 1st February to 26th February 2025 at Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ranchi, Chennai, Raipur, and Noida. Each region offers exciting prizes: Rs 30,000 for the winning team, Rs 20,000 for the runners-up, and Rs 10,000 for the third position, along with a consolation prize of Rs 4,000 for teams placed fourth to sixth.

The top two teams from each region will advance to the 3 National Semi-Finals, and subsequently, the top two from each Semi-Final will qualify for the National

Finals.

The National Semi-Finals and Grand Finale will be organised on February 27 and 28, 2025, respectively, at NTPC-Power Management Institute (PMI).

At the national level, the stakes are higher, with a first prize of Rs 50,000, second prize of Rs 30,000, and third prize of Rs 20,000.

Teams finishing in fourth, fifth, and sixth place will receive Rs 8,000 each, while the remaining twelve teams will be awarded Rs 4,000 each.

The competition organized for engineering and management students, with each team consisting of two members, aims to enhance knowledge, encourage critical thinking, and bridge the gap between academia and its real-world application.