NTPC, EDF ink pact for cooperation in nuclear power

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Électricité de France (EDF) to explore cooperation in developing nuclear power projects in India, following government approvals.

The MoU, signed by Arnada Prasad Samal of NTPC and Vakisasi Ramany of EDF, sets a framework to jointly assess the feasibility of deploying EDF’s EPR technology in India. The collaboration will examine localisation opportunities, tariff structures, potential project sites and technical support.

It also includes plans for capacity building through training programmes.

The initiative aligns with NTPC’s strategy to expand into clean and reliable energy.