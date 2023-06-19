NTPC conducts training programs for Myanmar professionals

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power generation company, is conducting five training programs for power sector professionals from Myanmar.

These programs are being conducted under the India-Myanmar Government to Government framework for cooperation in the Power Sector, as part of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program, Development Partnership Administration, Ministry of External Affairs, India.

The four completed training programmes, namely Smartgrids and Cross Border Energy Trading conducted in March-April 2023, and Electric Vehicles, Batteries And Charging Stations, and Microgrids conducted in June 2023, have received overwhelming response and participation from the power sector professionals of Myanmar.

Under the ITEC, a team of approximately 20 participants selected from Myanmar’s power sector professionals is currently in India for the final leg of the capacity-building program.

This collaboration displays the commitment of both nations to strengthen bilateral relations and promote knowledge exchange in the power sector.

The inaugural function of the fifth programme, focused on “Solar Energy & Photovoltaic (PV) System,” was successfully held on June 19, 2023, at the Scope Convention Centre in New Delhi. The program, scheduled to conclude on June 23, 2023, aims to equip participants with comprehensive knowledge about Solar PV Projects, including technical components, economics, cost-benefit analysis, policy frameworks, project design, implementation, and associated challenges.

The inaugural function was graced by the esteemed presence of His Excellency, Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, J Srinivasan, Director, Finance, NTPC Ltd, A Bhattacharyya, Director, Development Partnership Administration, Ministry of External Affairs, Dr Rajeshwari Narendran, Director, NTPC School of Business, Dr J S Chandok, Head International Business Development, NTPC and H Sagar, Under Secretary (Myanmar), Ministry of External Affairs.

They addressed the twenty participants, including eleven female participants, emphasizing the significance of the training program in fostering collaboration and enhancing skills in the power sector.