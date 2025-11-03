NTPC Concludes Vigilance Awareness Week 2025

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power utility, concluded the Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2025 with a series of activities and outreach initiatives across its projects, offices, and regional headquarters, reiterating the organisation’s strong commitment to ethical governance.

This year’s observance, themed “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility,” was a part of three-month long Vigilance Awareness Campaign launched on August 18, 2025.

Marking the formal beginning of the week, Gurdeep Singh, CMD, administered the Integrity Pledge to employees on October 27.

Throughout the week, NTPC stations and offices across the country hosted an engaging line-up of walkathons, pledges, competitions, awareness sessions, and workshops. Several locations also extended the message through community outreach and public awareness drives.

As the week concluded, employees reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the company’s integral values of integrity and transparency.

NTPC Ltd. is contributing one-fourth of the India’s power requirements and has an installed capacity of 84,849 MW, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity.