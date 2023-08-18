NTPC commences trial run of hydrogen-fueled buses in Leh

New Delhi: In a major move towards realising the vision of a Carbon-Neutral Ladakh, state-owned National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has embarked on a pioneering endeavour that could revolutionise sustainable transportation in high-altitude regions.



The PSU has commenced a trial run of hydrogen-fueled buses in Leh, as an eco-friendly mobility.

With the first hydrogen-powered bus having arrived in Leh on Thursday, a three-month-long journey of rigorous field trials, roadworthiness assessments, and obligatory regulatory procedures has commenced, NTPC said on Friday. This pioneering initiative, represents India’s maiden foray into deploying hydrogen buses on public roads, underscoring the country’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge green technologies, it mentioned.

Touted as the first-of-its-kind Green Hydrogen Mobility Project, the endeavour unfolds against the stunning backdrop of Leh, nestled at a breathtaking altitude of 11,562 feet. This trailblazing project is strategically integrated with a dedicated solar plant boasting a capacity of 1.7 megawatts, ensuring a steady supply of renewable power to propel the hydrogen buses. These vehicles are specially engineered to navigate the sub-zero temperatures and rarefied atmosphere characteristic of high-altitude locales, a testament to the innovative spirit driving this initiative.

NTPC’s overarching ambition is to amass an impressive 60 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by the year 2032, positioning itself as a formidable player in the burgeoning domains of Green Hydrogen Technology and Energy Storage. The company’s multifaceted approach to decarbonization encompasses a spectrum of forward-looking initiatives, ranging from hydrogen blending and carbon capture to electric vehicle (EV) buses and the creation of intelligent NTPC Townships, officials said.