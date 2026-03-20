NTPC CMD meets Malawi minister to explore power and mining ties

New Delhi: The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NTPC Ltd. met Dr. Jean Mathanga, Minister of Energy and Mining, Republic of Malawi, to discuss potential collaboration towards development of power projects, as well as opportunities in the mining sector, with a view to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the power sector.

The interaction took place on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit (BES) 2026, being held from March 19– 22, 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

The meeting was also attended by Shaswattam, Executive Director, NETRA-NTPC, Renu Narang, CEO, NVVN-NTPC, Dr. Jatinder Singh Chandok, GM (BD-International NTPC); and other senior officials from NTPC.

Discussions focused on exploring avenues for joint development of power infrastructure in Malawi. Mathanga extended an invitation to the NTPC team to visit Malawi for exploring investment opportunities towards co-development of thermal and renewable energy projects, along with potential collaboration in the mining sector.

The meeting highlights NTPC’s ongoing commitment to expanding its global presence and fostering stronger regional partnerships in the energy sector.