NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh wins S&P Platts Global CEO of the year Award

New Delhi: Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC has been bestowed with the CEO of the Year Award at the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards held in New York for his outstanding contribution to the power sector.

The CEO of the Year demonstrates the ability to sustain their sector amid universal headwinds while undeniably supporting the employees who propel their organisation into the future. Singh is an alumnus of NIT Kurukshetra and IIM Ahmedabad and has undergone management and leadership training from Harvard and Oxford business schools.

In an illustrious career spanning, more than three and a half decades, he has held leadership positions with several national and multinational companies like PowerGen, CESC, AES, IDFC, GSECL, and DVC.

He is a member of IEA's High Level advisory group on Coal in the Global Net Zero transition and also a member of the Clean Energy Ministerial H2I advisory group.