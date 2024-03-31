NTPC closes 220 MW Barauni Stage-I project

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC has closed down its Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-I of 220 MW permanently.



NTPC is India’s largest power utility with a total installed capacity of 75,418 MW (including JVs), according to its official website.

"Operation of NTPC Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2x110 MW) comprising of two Units (Unit 6 & 7) of 110 MW each (along with all Auxiliary systems except CHP, Switchyard, Ash Dyke and Township) shall be permanently discontinued w.e.f. 31st March 2024," a regulatory filing said on Saturday.

Established in 1975, NTPC aims to become a 130 GW firm by 2032.

NTPC acquired Barauni Thermal Power Station (720 MW) in District Begusarai, Bihar, from Bihar State Power Generation Company on December 15, 2018.

At the time of acquisition, the 720 MW coal-based power station has 2 units of 110 MW each (under R&M-renovation and modernisation) and 2 units of 250 MW each (under construction).

The plant comprised of Stage-I (2x110 mw) and Stage-II (2x250 MW).

Union Power Minister RK Singh dedicated Stage-II 500 MW (2x250 MW) of NTPC Barauni Thermal Power Station to the nation in November 2021. The project has linked Badam Coal Block, which is also part of the transfer scheme.