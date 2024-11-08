NTPC celebrates 50th Raising Day

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd on Thursday celebrated its 50th Raising Day. Gurdeep Singh, CMD hoisted the NTPC flag at the Engineering Office Complex (EOC), Noida in the presence of Directors on the Board and senior officials. Employees from all locations joined the celebrations via video conferencing.

During the occasion, singh virtually launched the Hydrogen-fuel buses which are set to operate at Leh.

Additionally, he announced a major groundbreaking achievement — the successful synthesis of CO2 captured from flue gas with hydrogen produced from a PEM electrolyzer, which was then converted into methanol at NTPC’s Vindhyachal plant.

Both the CO2 capture plant and the CO2-to-methanol plant are the first of their kind in the world. He further added that NTPC has been working on Gen-4 ethanol, green urea, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The company has also developed and tested ‘first indigenous catalyst’ for Methanol Synthesis.

NTPC’s 50-year logo reflecting its legacy and contribution in India’s progress was also unveiled on this occasion. The new 50-years logo with infinity loop and fluidic nature signifies the everlasting commitment to growth and excellence and resonates 50-years of powering growth and creating infinite possibilities.