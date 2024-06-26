NTPC board to consider raising Rs 12K cr via bonds on June 29

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said its board on June 29 will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of bonds.

The board of directors is scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Saturday, June 29, to consider issue of “secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/noncumulative, non-convertible debentures up to Rs 12,000 crore”, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, a BSE filing said.

NTPC is India’s one of the leading power-generating

companies.